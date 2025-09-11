Sweden has allocated the 20th military aid package to Ukraine for $836 million. What is included?

Sweden has allocated the 20th military aid package to Ukraine for $836 million.

This was reported by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Johnson on September 11.

The new military aid package includes:

18 new “Archer” self-propelled artillery systems. In total, Ukraine will have 44 such self-propelled artillery systems;

155 mm ammunition;

mobile coastal radar systems, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and unmanned maritime systems. The total amount of equipment in the maritime sector will reach $190 million;

additional weapons, equipment, and radars for 32 combat boats previously transferred to Ukraine;

500 motorcycles and support equipment for air bases, including trucks and tractors, with a total value of $12.7 million;

radar sensors and control systems for “Tridon” Mk 2 anti-aircraft systems, which Ukraine received earlier;

programmable 40 mm anti-aircraft ammunition.

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Johnson noted that, in addition to all of the above, the new military assistance package includes $68 million for contributions to various international coalitions assisting Ukraine.

And the aid package also includes “additional secret systems and projects”. According to him, the Russian army can expect Swedish-Ukrainian surprises in the future.

The Archer self-propelled gun with a 155 mm gun is called an icon of artillery systems. It has an automatic loading system and digital target guidance. It takes 3.5 minutes to fire a full ammunition load of 21 shells.

TRIDON Mk2 is a Swedish anti-aircraft system capable of combating virtually all threats on the battlefield: from drones and cruise missiles to enemy aircraft and armored vehicles, creating security and protection for both military forces and civilian infrastructure.

