Hungarian PM: Far-right political group in the European Parliament has filed a vote of no confidence in the President of the EuroCommission

The far-right political group in the European Parliament “Patriots for Europe” has filed a vote of no confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
This was reported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
According to him, the vote of no confidence was a response to Ursula von der Leyenʼs "political speech, openly geared towards war" on September 10 in the European Parliament. Orban says that the word "Ukraine" was used 35 times.
"She [Ursula von der Leyen] threatened everyone: whoever does not join the ʼBrussels herdʼ will have all the EU money taken away," Orban wrote, adding that this was why the vote of no confidence was filed.
According to him, the President of the European Commission "has to leave [her position]".
- Hungary consistently opposes Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, blocks the European Unionʼs decision to aid Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia.
- The European Parliament on July 10 rejected a vote of no confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, leaving her in office.
- It was the first attempt at a no-confidence vote since 2014, when it was launched by Romanian far-right MP Gheorghe Piperea over an incident surrounding the procurement of more than €35 billion in COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.
- Previously, the EU court ruled against von der Leyen, ruling that she violated transparency rules when she refused to provide personal correspondence with the CEO of the American pharmaceutical company “Pfizer” Albert Burla about the supply of vaccines in 2021.
