Hungarian PM: Far-right political group in the European Parliament has filed a vote of no confidence in the President of the EuroCommission

The far-right political group in the European Parliament “Patriots for Europe” has filed a vote of no confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This was reported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to him, the vote of no confidence was a response to Ursula von der Leyenʼs "political speech, openly geared towards war" on September 10 in the European Parliament. Orban says that the word "Ukraine" was used 35 times.