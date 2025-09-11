He promised a reservation for $10 000 — the Defense Ministry official under suspicion

Law enforcement officers exposed an employee of the Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine who, in exchange for bribes, arranged conscripts to work at a critical enterprise in order to avoid mobilization.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

According to the investigation, the Defense Ministry official acted as an intermediary in a corruption scheme, other participants in which are currently being sought by law enforcement officers.

An employee of the Mobilization Department offered men of draft age jobs at an enterprise that had the right to provide reservations. In return, he asked for $10 000.

The suspect was detained while receiving money from a "client".

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The man was charged with aiding and abetting bribery. He is currently in custody.

The official faces up to ten years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

In August, NABU and SAPO declared the discovery of a deal to purchase drones and electronic warfare equipment. According to law enforcement officials, a sitting MP, heads of district and city military administrations, and National Guard soldiers were caught taking bribes.

The defendants concluded state contracts with suppliers at deliberately inflated prices — up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the businessmen, say the Bureauʼs employees. The commander of the National Guard removed the defendants from their positions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.