The state compensates for the education of children of defenders in universities for the previous year. What is known

The state will compensate for higher education expenses for the 2024/2025 academic year for children of military personnel. Over 13 000 students studying under a contract will receive corresponding certificates from "Diia".

This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Such compensation can be received by:

family members of deceased defenders of Ukraine;

children of veterans with disabilities as a result of war;

children of combatants;

children of persons who have the status of missing persons under special circumstances;

children of persons held captive as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine;

children of persons recognized as victims of the Revolution of Dignity.

To use compensation through "Diia", you should do the following:

open the "Diia" application and find the certificate in the "Documents" section;

check the information: full name, institution, amount, specialty;

click the “Sign” button — you have 20 days to do this from the moment you are granted the right to receive assistance;

sign the request “Diia.Signature”;

wait for a push notification about the result.

After that, the money will be transferred to the account of the higher education institution, which must return the funds to the student.

Compensation of funds is possible only if the higher education institution has all licenses and concludes an agreement with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

If you did not receive a certificate from "Diia", you should:

to check with your educational institution to see if an agreement has been signed with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

to submit documents confirming the status to the institution (document confirming the status or extract from the Unified State Register of Personal Data);

then the educational institution enters information about the benefit into EDEBO;

if you have already submitted all the documents and your educational institution has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, expect a certificate in the "Diia" application in the near future.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.