NABU launched an internal investigation after SBU suspected one of the Bureauʼs detectives of making false declarations

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has launched an internal investigation after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and other law enforcement agencies suspected the deputy head of one of the NABU divisions of falsely declaring and concealing real estate.

NABU says that in the second half of 2024, the Bureauʼs Internal Control Department (ICD) checked the personal, business, and moral qualities of the specified detective as a candidate for the position.

The inspection also covered his family members, but did not cover third parties and did not reveal any facts of false declaration.

The National Bureau is now launching an internal investigation to verify the facts from the SBU materials. If the information is confirmed, the Bureau says it will “take administrative measures provided for by internal procedures”.

At the same time, the department notes that after SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted searches and seized personal equipment from the Bureauʼs employees on July 21, 2025, the NABU Internal Control Department sent official letters to these bodies and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The letters asked them to immediately notify ICD about possible illegal actions of the NABU employees and to include representatives of the Department in the investigation team.

So far, neither SBU, SBI, nor the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have officially notified ICD about the violations found against the aforementioned detective and have not included the Departmentʼs detectives in the investigation.

According to the investigation, in 2023, a NABU detective purchased a two-room apartment in Uzhhorod worth $100 000, but registered the property in the name of a fictitious person — the mother of his close friend.

In the 2023 declaration, the man did not indicate this property at all, and in 2024 he marked it as rented. However, the investigation found that the third person, for whom the property was registered, did not receive payment for the use of the housing.

SBU and the SBI will request that the detective be placed on bail and suspended from his position. The case will be heard by the Pechersk Court of Kyiv.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.