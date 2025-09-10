The EU will develop a “Drone Alliance” with Ukraine and allocate a loan of €6 billion

The European Union will develop a "Drone Alliance" with Ukraine and provide a €6 billion loan from the G7 initiative called Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA).
This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
“We can use our industrial strength to support Ukraine in countering this drone war. We can help turn Ukraine’s ingenuity into battlefield advantage and joint industrialization,” she said.
The head of the European Commission added that the EU can ensure that Ukraine maintains its advantage and Europe strengthens its own. According to her, Ukraine has ingenuity, but now it needs scale.
