The thinnest iPhone and headphones with a simultaneous translator — Apple held its traditional presentation of new products

Apple held its traditional presentation of new products on September 9. The company reported new iPhone smartphones, Apple Watch smartwatches, and AirPods wireless headphones.

iPhone 17

All new phones will run on iOS 26 with deep integration with Appleʼs built-in artificial intelligence.

Among its functions:

Live Translate in real time for calls and chats, syncing with AirPods Pro 3 to translate conversations (e.g. Ukrainian to English right in your ear).

AI Video Coach: a new feature for vloggers — automatically suggests angles, stabilizes the frame, and adds effects in real time (especially cool for TikTok/YouTube).

Health Insights: AI analyzes data from Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 (heart rate, temperature) and provides personalized advice (e.g., “reduce exercise intensity” or “check blood pressure”).

Liquid Glass UI: iOS 26 borrows a transparent interface from visionOS, making the icon menu more futuristic and immersive.

Gesture Control: All models support touchless gestures via the front-facing metalens camera (e.g., wave to accept a call). This paves the way for integration with Vision Pro, especially for the Air and Pro models.

The iPhone 17 will be faster than the previous version. It will have a 120Hz display and will be available in 5 colors. The base version will have 256GB of storage. It will be priced at $799.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have the largest battery of all models. The company positions them as the “most powerful”. The gadgets will have three 48-megapixel cameras. Their price is $1 099 and $1 199, respectively.

The iPhone 17 Air will be the companyʼs thinnest smartphone. Its unique feature is AI Zoom Enhance, which uses machine learning to digitally zoom up to 5x without significant loss of quality. It is priced at $899.

Apple Watch

Series 11 (flagship for $399) will track blood pressure and sleep quality. SE3 (budget for $249) will get a speaker and fast charging: they promise that 15 minutes of charging will be enough for 8 hours. Ultra 3 (for sports and extreme conditions for $799) will have satellite communication for SOS cases in the absence of communication and 5G.

AirPods Pro 3

The new $249 wireless headphones will feature simultaneous language translation, as well as heart rate and body temperature monitoring sensors. The headphones have become smaller and lighter, with an improved shape that is better fixed in the ear and does not fall out during movement or exercise. 5 sizes of ear tips will be available.

