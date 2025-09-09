Ukraine has proposed a new program to IMF that should support the country in the coming years

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and proposed a new program of support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the government press service.

"Ukraine has undergone a record 8 reviews under the current program. I am grateful to IMF for its support all these years of full-scale invasion. However, hostilities continue, and the draft State Budget-2026 was formed with the expectation that the war is far from over," Svyrydenko noted.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister handed the IMF mission chief a letter requesting a new cooperation program that should support Ukraine over the next few years.

"We agreed to continue the necessary consultations between our teams in the coming months in order to obtain a positive decision from the IMF Board of Directors by the end of the year," the head of government said.

The parties also discussed the priorities of the draft State Budget for 2026. They specifically focused on the issues of attracting capital for private sector development, deregulation, and energy restoration.