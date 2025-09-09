Russian strike on Yarova in the Donetsk region causes increase in casualties

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on the village of Yarova (Donetsk region) has risen to 24. The number of people injured in the attack has also increased to 19.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that specialists are starting to identify the victims using the ANDE mobile DNA laboratory. A police headquarters is open for appeals from relatives.

All emergency services were at the scene of the attack. Rescuers transported two wounded from the checkpoint to a medical facility and extinguished a fire that had broken out as a result of enemy shelling.

According to Klymenko, after the attack, the police received a request to evacuate the residents of Yarova. The "White Angels" have already taken out 8 people, including a 7-year-old girl. In total, 22 people were evacuated today from the Kramatorsk district, where the village of Yarova is located.

On the afternoon of September 9, the Russian army bombed the village of Yarova as people were receiving their pensions. Most of the dead were people of retirement age.

