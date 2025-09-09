A Belarusian spy network has been exposed in Europe. What is known

The secret services of Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic reported the liquidation of the Belarusian intelligence network that operated throughout Europe.

CNN writes about this, citing the Czech Counterintelligence Agency (BIS) and the Romanian Agency for Combating Organized Crime (DIICOT).

According to intelligence agencies, the spies worked for the Belarusian KGB. Among them is the former deputy head of the Moldovan secret service SIS, who passed secret information to the Belarusian KGB.

The Czech Foreign Ministry also expelled a Belarusian agent who was acting under the cover of a diplomat. He was given 72 hours to leave the country.

The BIS noted that Belarus has managed to build a network because its diplomats can move freely across European countries.

The head of the Czech secret service emphasized that in order to effectively counter this hostile activity in Europe, it is necessary to restrict the movement of accredited diplomats from Russia and Belarus within the Schengen zone.

Romanian intelligence services said on September 7 that they had executed an arrest warrant for a 47-year-old high treason suspect. According to investigators, the former SIS official had been passing state secrets to Belarusian intelligence services, which could have jeopardized national security.

DIICOT added that in 2024-2025, the suspect met twice with Belarusian agents in Budapest, where instructions were likely passed on and monetary rewards were exchanged.

At the end of May, the head of the parliamentary faction of the Hungarian ruling party “Fidesz” Mate Kocsis reported the discovery of two “Ukrainian spies”. This came after the Security Service of Ukraine declared the detention of two agents of the Hungarian military intelligence spy network. In response, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats — Ukraine responded in kind.

