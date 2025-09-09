Russian helicopter flies into Estonia again. The countryʼs Foreign Ministry has expressed a note of protest to Moscow

On Monday, September 7, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Estonian airspace for the third time since the beginning of the year.

This is reported by ERR, citing the press service of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces.

They say that the Russian helicopter, which was spotted in the afternoon near the island of Vaindloo, did not have a clear flight plan.

According to media reports, the helicopter was in Estonian airspace for approximately 4 minutes.

Following this incident, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed a note of protest to the chargé dʼaffaires of the Russian embassy in the country.

In May, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet also violated Estonian airspace while Estonians were tracking an oil tanker in the Baltic Sea.

