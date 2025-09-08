Ptushkinʼs film “Antarctica” broke the box office record among Ukrainian documentaries

Influencer Anton Ptushkinʼs film "Antarctica" has broken the box office record among Ukrainian documentaries. Over 36 000 people watched the film during its first weekend of release, and the total collection of the film is over 7.2 million hryvnias.

Forbes Ukraine writes about this.

Ukrainians purchased 25 000 tickets for the film "Antarctica" at Multiplex cinemas, spending UAH 4.87 million.

12 thousand people watched the film in Planeta Kino cinemas, earning UAH 2.3 million at the box office.

"If it werenʼt for the constant worries over the weekend, ʼAntarcticaʼ would definitely have collected even more," emphasized the CEO of the “Planeta Kino” Natalia Baidan network.

"Antarctica" is the second full-length documentary by blogger Anton Ptushkin. The author went on an expedition to the South Pole to show the work and life of Ukrainian polar explorers at the Akademik Vernadsky station.

Ptushkinʼs first work — "We, Our Pets and the War” — collected UAH 2.3 million in rentals in its first weekend in April 2024.

The previous record holder for the box office among Ukrainian documentaries was the work of Oscar-winning director Mstyslav Chernov — "2 000 Meters to Andriivka". During the first weekend of release, the film was watched by more than 10 000 people, and the film earned more than UAH 2 million.

