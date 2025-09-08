The US has updated the rules for processing non-immigrant visas. What has changed?

The United States has changed the rules for applying for nonimmigrant visas. Candidates must now schedule an interview at a US embassy or consulate in their country of citizenship or permanent residence.

This was reported by the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the US Department of State.

Before the changes were introduced, visa applications could be submitted from anywhere in the world.

At the same time, the Bureau noted that citizens of countries where such services are not provided (in particular, in Ukraine due to martial law) should submit applications to designated US embassies or consulates in other countries:

Afghanistan citizens — in Islamabad;

Belarus citizens — in Vilnius, Warsaw;

Chadian citizens — in Yaounde;

Cuban citizens — in Georgetown;

Haitian citizens — in Nassau;

Iranian citizens — in Dubai;

Libyan citizens — in Tunisia;

Russian citizens — in Astana, Warsaw;

Somali citizens — in Nairobi;

South Sudan citizens — in Cairo;

Syrian citizens — in Amman;

Venezuelan citizens — in Bogota;

Yemeni citizens — in Riyadh;

Zimbabwean citizens — in Johannesburg.

Ukrainians must schedule an interview at the US Embassy or Consulate in Warsaw or Krakow.

Existing interview appointments that do not meet the established rules will not be canceled.

Due to the innovations, the waiting time for visa processing and issuance will increase.

The new rules do not apply to applicants applying for A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO, UN visas, as well as for diplomatic or official-type permits.

