Russian who shot Ukrainian prisoners in the Kharkiv region pleads guilty

The trial of a Russian military man involved in the murders of Ukrainian prisoners of war at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant has begun in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The Russian is accused of cruel treatment of prisoners of war, combined with premeditated murder.

During the hearing, the court explained the essence of the charges to the prisoner of war. He admitted his guilt, but refused to recognize the civil claims of the victims.

He stated that he regretted his actions and would not go to fight in Ukraine again.

"I really regret what I did. But I canʼt take it back... What can I say to my relatives? Iʼm sorry for what I did. But it probably wonʼt make it any easier for them," the defendant said in the courtroom.

The court approved the procedure for examining the evidence and began considering the case — it has already questioned the first witness.

The 36-year-old defendant Serhii Tuzhilov with the call sign "Altai", held the position of commander of the grenade launcher detachment of the 69th motorized rifle company of the 6th motorized rifle division of the Russian army.

He participated in the repeated invasion of the Kharkiv region in 2024, where, together with other occupiers, he occupied the territory of the Vovchansk aggregate plant.

During the storming of a local factory, the Russian, together with an accomplice, shot three captured Ukrainian soldiers. It is documented that Tuzhilov personally shot a bound Ukrainian soldier in the back of the head with his service rifle.

During the new clashes, the Ukrainian military destroyed Tuzhilovʼs unit and took him, the only survivor, prisoner. In June, he was charged with aiding and abetting the cruel treatment of a prisoner of war and war crimes combined with premeditated murder.

The Russian faces life imprisonment.

