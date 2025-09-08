The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg revealed which industries will suffer the most

The European Union is preparing to impose new sanctions against Russian banks and energy companies. The restrictions are planned as part of the 19th package of EU sanctions against the aggressor country.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

The new sanctions package will include:

restrictions on Russian shadow vessels;

restrictions for Russian oil traders in third countries;

a ban on reinsurance of Russian tankers;

restrictions against major Russian oil companies, including “Rosneft” and “Lukoil”;

a ban on the export of goods and chemicals used in the Russian military industry, and trade restrictions on foreign companies, including Chinese ones, that supply these goods;

visa restrictions, on ports dealing with sanctioned shadow vessels;

sanctions against artificial intelligence with military significance.

In addition, according to the publication, the EU will for the first time consider sanctions against Kazakhstan to prevent the supply of certain goods used in the production of Russian weapons.

The 19th package of sanctions is expected to be adopted in the near future. Moreover, a delegation of European officials will travel to Washington to negotiate joint actions.

On July 18, the European Union adopted the 18th package of sanctions against Russia — 14 people and 41 organizations were hit by restrictions. The sanctions concern the energy and banking sectors, the military industry, and enterprises in Belarus and China.

In particular, the EU lowered the ceiling price for Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel — Ukraine has repeatedly said that this is necessary.

