GUR: Since the beginning of the year, the Russian Federation has called up about 280 000 military personnel under contract

As of September 1, 2025, about 280 000 contract servicemen had joined the Russian army.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, Russia currently has the ability to recruit at least 35 000 contract soldiers every month. To do this, the government uses propaganda and financial incentives.

According to GUR, the payments for signing the first contract are currently 2 million rubles (approximately UAH 600 000). So there are all indications that the Russians will fully implement the recruiting plan by the end of the year, Skibitsky notes.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also stated that this year the Russians plan to produce almost 2 500 high-precision missiles of various classes, including cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic.

