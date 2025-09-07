GUR: Russia plans to launch almost 2 500 precision missiles this year

In 2025, the Russians plan to produce almost 2 500 high-precision missiles of various classes, including cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky in an interview with Ukrinform.

In addition, by the end of the year, the enemy plans to release 57 modern combat aircraft (Su-57, Su-35, Su-34, and Su-30), almost 250 new T-90M tanks, about 1 100 BTR-3 and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, as well as 365 new artillery systems.

According to Skibitsky, Russia is actively working on building up new types of weapons and modernizing its existing arsenal. The production of drones, including Geranium, Harpy, and FPV drones, is also noticeably increasing.

The GUR representative emphasized that Russia is focusing on three areas of improving missile weapons: increasing range, accuracy, and warhead.

According to him, this is not only related to the war against Ukraine, but also to preparations for a potential conflict with NATO countries by 2030.

"After all, striking the territory of Ukraine is one combat radius, and to prepare for war with NATO countries by 2030, the combat radius of such weapons should be larger. This is exactly what they are putting into their weapons programs," Skibitsky emphasized.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to produce at least 30 000 long-range drones and 3 000 cruise missiles and drone missiles by 2025.

