Reuters removes video of Putin and Xi Jinping discussing the possibility of living to 150

Reuters News Agency on September 5 retracted a four-minute video clip that appeared to show Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing how people can now live to 150 years old thanks to organ transplants.

Reuters writes about this.

The video, which contained an open-mic exchange during a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the World War II, was licensed by the state-run China Central Television (CCTV).

Reuters removed the video from its website and ordered its clients to “destroy” it after receiving a written request from CCTV’s lawyer, saying the news agency had violated the terms of its usage agreement.

“The editorial processing of this material has resulted in a clear distortion of the facts and statements contained in the licensed tape,” the head of the legal department at CCTV news agency wrote in a letter to Reuters.

"We guarantee the accuracy of the materials we publish. We have carefully reviewed the published footage and have found no reason to believe that Reutersʼ long-standing commitment to accurate and impartial journalism has been violated," Reuters said in a statement.

