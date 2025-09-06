NABU and SAPO suspect former MP from the “Party of Regions” and a capital city developer of misappropriating state land worth UAH 160 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have uncovered a scheme that illegally appropriated 18 hectares of state-owned land with a market value of over UAH 160 million.

The case involves a former MP from the “Party of Regions”, two of his people, a metropolitan developer with a subordinate, and the former head of the regional State Geocadastre.

According to media reports, this concerns former MP Yuriy Ivanyushchenko and developer Vladyslav Molchanova.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to the investigation, in the spring of 2021, a corporate conflict arose between the former MP and a Kyiv developer for control over the wholesale agricultural market near Kyiv. Then the developer decided to transfer the marketʼs assets to front people and companies.

To do this, officials from the regional department of the State Geocadastre illegally made changes to the land cadastre. This gave them the opportunity to dispose of the land area of over 150 hectares, where the market is located. Later, this land was leased to a company controlled by the developer.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The head of this company then gave up part of the land in favour of nine previously designated people. They, on the orders of the acting head of the State Geocadastre, illegally acquired ownership of 9 plots of land with an area of 18 hectares.

These plots were later sold through fictitious agreements to three companies associated with the developer.

In the process of resolving the conflict, the developer and the former MP signed a "memorandum of understanding" on the joint use of land, in particular for development. And in September 2021, the former MPʼs confidant became one of the beneficiaries of the companies that owned the plots.

Further operations with the land were stopped after SAPO secured the seizure of this massif.

All those involved were informed by law enforcement officers of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.