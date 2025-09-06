NBC: Ukraine will be able to purchase US weapons worth $100 billion in exchange for US rights to Ukrainian developments

The US and Ukraine are discussing a deal worth approximately $100 billion, where Kyiv will be able to purchase American weapons, and in return the US will receive intellectual property rights to the latest Ukrainian developments.

NBC News reports this, citing an American official.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The publication notes that Air Force General Dan Caine is leading talks at the Pentagon on security guarantees for Ukraine. Among the topics are deterrence of Russia, training, and cooperation in the defense industry.

Following the US President Donald Trumpʼs meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on August 15, Caine presented the president with several options for security guarantees and recommended "the most decisive approach".

The White House said it was Trump who made the decision and declined to provide details. NBC News spokespeople also did not specify whether Trump supported or rejected specific options.

What is known about security guarantees for Ukraine?

At the White House talks on August 18 with European leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump focused on the issue of guarantees for Ukrainian security. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the parties would start by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees “will be provided by various European countries under US coordination”.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Donald Trump stated on August 20 that Washington is ready to provide air support to Ukraine if a potential peace deal with Russia is concluded.

The Financial Times, citing sources, described a preliminary plan for security guarantees for Ukraine. It includes three lines of defense:

a demilitarized zone that could be patrolled by neutral peacekeepers from a third country;

a defense line behind it that would be patrolled by Ukrainian troops;

a third line where a European deterrent force would be stationed with logistical support from the United States.

And in late August, The Telegraph reported that Trump was discussing the possibility of deploying American private military companies in Ukraine. They could build frontline fortifications and military bases, as well as protect American businesses in Ukraine.

The WSJ, citing a European diplomat, writes that Europe is preparing to send two ground groups to Ukraine as part of security guarantees. One group is to train and assist the Ukrainian military, and the second is a separate support force to prevent a future Russian invasion.

The current plan already commits to sending over 10 000 military personnel. Air patrols of the skies will be carried out by air forces based outside Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.