Russia attacked Ukraine with 91 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of September 6, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 91 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 68 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

The remaining 18 strike UAVs were hit in 8 places, and debris fell in four more.

