The EU is launching a new border system from October. How entry rules for Ukrainians will change

The new Entry/Exit System (EES) will come into effect on October 12. This will change the rules for Ukrainians crossing the borders of the European Union.

This was reported by the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated database that will record all crossings of the EUʼs external borders by third-country nationals, including Ukrainians.

The Foreign Ministry explained that the system applies to short-term trips — up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Now, travelersʼ biometric data will be stored centrally. These include:

a photo of the face;

fingerprints;

passport data;

time and place of entry or exit from the EU territory.

All passengers must exit the vehicle to undergo biometrics. On rail routes, the procedure may vary depending on the checkpoint. Refusal to provide biometric data will be grounds for denial of entry.

The new system is designed to strengthen control over compliance with residence rules, prevent the use of forged documents, and increase the level of security in the Schengen area countries.

