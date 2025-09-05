The court left former Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko under 24-hour house arrest

On September 5, a court in Kyiv extended the term of a preventive measure in the form of 24-hour house arrest for former secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The court left Bondarenko under house arrest until October 10, 2025.

The former secretary of the Kyiv City Council is suspected of official negligence, which caused serious consequences, and of aiding and abetting a serviceman in evading military service.

Bondarenko himself stated that the Pechersky Court extended his house arrest without evidence.

"Itʼs strange, but the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), who is not a participant in these proceedings, knew the time and date of the trial in advance. Itʼs strange, but the investigating judge was constantly on the phone. Itʼs strange, but there was no evidence to extend the preventive measure," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Bondarenko, this is a political case that has no chance of reaching a verdict other than acquittal.

Volodymyr Bondarenko was the secretary of the Kyiv City Council from 2020 to 2025. He resigned in April — he wrote the statement shortly after becoming a witness in a case of corruption in the land and budget sectors of the capital.

On July 10, Kyiv City Council Secretary and former Deputy Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko was charged with paying a salary to a subordinate who was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His name was not specified, but during the specified period, these positions were held by Volodymyr Bondarenko.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.