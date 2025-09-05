Lithuania will sound sirens when drones fly into the country

The Lithuanian government has approved a new alert system — if drones that may pose a threat are detected in the airspace, people will be warned with sirens.

This is reported by the Lithuanian media LRT.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovych said that from now on, if a drone flies into the country and it is determined that it may be carrying explosives, a red alert level will be declared.

If the military determines the drone does not pose a threat, a yellow alert level will be declared.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs has warned citizens that in addition to danger alerts on their mobile phones, sirens will now also sound on the streets.

The new rules also stipulate that in the event of a Russian drone attack on Ukraine, the Lithuanian authorities and army will mobilize forces and increase threat monitoring.

There have been several reports of drones entering Lithuanian airspace. For example, on September 2, a “Spartan” plane carrying Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda was unable to land at Vilnius airport due to a potential hazard. The services received a report that an unidentified drone might be in the airspace.

It was also previously reported that Lithuania plans to deploy a Ukrainian acoustic drone detection system in 2026. The need for this has been discussed in Lithuania amid the growing number of incidents involving drones flying in from Belarus. At least two such incidents have been recorded in the last month alone.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.