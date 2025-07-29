Lithuania plans to deploy Ukrainian acoustic UAV detection system

Lithuania plans to deploy a Ukrainian acoustic drone detection system in 2026. The need for this has been discussed in Lithuania amid a growing number of incidents involving drones flying in from Belarus. At least two such incidents have been recorded in the last month alone.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Raimundas Vaikšnoras, on the air of the public television channel LRT.

Funding for the systemʼs purchase was allocated in 2025, and by the end of the year it will be tested and adapted to the Lithuanian infrastructure. Mass deployment of the system is planned for 2026.

The implementation was delayed due to the need to adapt the Ukrainian system to the American defense platforms used in Lithuania. According to General Raimundas Vaikšnors, the programs must be compatible with each other so as not to harm the operation of other systems.

Defense Minister Dovilė Šakaliė and General Vaikšnoras also emphasized that new technologies must be fully integrated into a single defense network — with clear coordination between departments, defined areas of responsibility, and centralized decision-making on neutralizing threats.

Along with acoustic means, Lithuania is deploying electro-optical, thermal imaging and radar systems, and is also preparing legislative changes to temporarily close airspace. This will allow NATO fighters to operate without risk to civilian objects.

What preceded

On July 10, the Lithuanian Armed Forces reported a drone that had flown into the country from Belarus and crashed — it was a Russian Gerber drone. After examining the crash site, it was found that the drone was made of foam plastic and was not explosive.

On Monday, July 28, an unidentified drone was spotted in Lithuanian airspace, which likely flew into the country from Belarus. Local residents spotted the drone on Monday morning at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius. The object was spotted at around 08:00.

Police said they have deployed all forces to search for it. It is currently unclear which drone flew into Lithuania and where it may have crashed. A search is underway for possible debris or the drone itself, if it made an emergency landing.

"These drones are not a coincidence. We really live next to war. Belarus is a springboard for Russian aggression against Ukraine. Poland, Latvia, Romania are facing the same phenomena. "Lost" drones are a consequence of effective Ukrainian defense," says Defense Minister Dovile Šakalenė.

According to Shakalene, such incidents will happen — intentional, accidental, or provocative. These are the consequences of exercises in Belarus or the effective work of the Ukrainian Air Defense.

Author: Artemii Medvedok

