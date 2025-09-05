The head of the Odesa Airport is suspected of causing losses to the company of over UAH 15 million. What is known

NABU and SAPO have declared the suspicion of the acting head of the Odesa Airport. She is suspected of causing losses to the company of UAH 15.6 million.

This was reported to NABU.

As noted in the bureau, the head of the Odesa airport intentionally did not submit an application for certification of the airfield to the State Aviation Administration.

As a result, since 2003, the company has been receiving illegal profits from airlines for takeoff, landing, and parking of aircraft.

Instead of protecting the interests of the enterprise, its head facilitated the operation of the airport by a private company, which earned money by providing relevant services to airlines.

With such actions, the head of the SE could have caused losses of over UAH 15.6 million to the territorial community of Odesa.

The court will consider the suspectʼs actions under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She faces up to six years in prison.

NABU does not name the airport manager, but the Odesa City Council website states that she is Olha Makohonyuk.

A precautionary measure is being determined for the head of the air force.

In the summer, people with cardboard boxes defended the independence of SAPO and NABU. There is still a lot left to do — to solve their internal problems and make them exemplary. Babel correspondent Oksana Kovalenko spoke with more than a dozen people who work in the anti-corruption system. After dozens of hours of conversations, she identified seven key problems of anti-corruption bodies.

On August 29, 2023, law enforcement officers had already reported suspicions of misappropriation of property of the Odesa International Airport worth over UAH 118 million.

On June 13, 2025, the Supreme Court of Ukraine approved a plea agreement for seven members of the organization, including former Odesa mayor Oleksiy Kostusyev, his deputy, the head of one of the LLCs, and businessmen Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Hranovsky.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.