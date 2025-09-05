Farmer Oleksandr Hordienko was killed in a Russian strike in the Kherson region. This year, he shot down Russian drones with a rifle

On September 5, a farmer and deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Oleksandr Hordienko was killed by a Russian drone strike in the Kherson region. The Russians attacked his car as he was working in the field.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Beryslav District Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime.

Oleksandr Hordienko had over thirty years of experience in agriculture. He was the owner of the Hordienko farm and headed the regional association of farmers and private landowners.

Suspilne reported that after the deoccupation of the right-bank Kherson region, he single-handedly demined hundreds of hectares of fields, from where he removed several thousand anti-tank mines. Later, in order to continue working on the land, Hordienko rescued equipment and workers from shelling.

This summer, Russian drones began flying into his fields: various types of Lightnings, reconnaissance drones, and FPVs. He shot them down with a rifle.

"I decided to fight them. We mainly use electronic warfare, but Iʼve also shot them down with a rifle. It doesnʼt work the first time, but after the fourth or fifth, they fall. Thatʼs why I bought a ten-round charge to be sure to hit them. Weʼve already landed about a hundred drones. Then I walk through the fields, looking for the ones that didnʼt explode, to neutralize them," he said.

And Russian airstrikes damaged his base in Beryslav, where machinery, fertilizers, and other property were once stored. The Russians used drones to burn down a house, a tractor, and other equipment.

