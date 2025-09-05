On the night of September 5, the Ukrainian UAV Forces attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

The Ryazan Refinery is one of the four largest oil refineries in Russia, with a processing capacity of 17.1 million tons per year. It was attacked by the “Bird Sting” unit of the UAV Forces (14th UAV Forces Regiment) together with SOF, GUR, and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Previously, Telegram channels wrote that the ELOU-AVT-6 was under attack — a plant that first purifies oil from salts and water, and then separates it into different fractions using heating and distillation.

The number "6" means that the unit is designed to process about 6 million tons of oil per year. However, at many plants, such units have been modernized, and now they can operate 2-2.5 times more productively than indicated in the name.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that it was ELOU-AVT-6 that was hit.

"Madyar" reported that an oil depot in Luhansk was also hit that night. The UAV Forces commander did not provide details about the consequences of the attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.