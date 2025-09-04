NATO Allies invest in building F-35 air bases in Finland

NATO member states will contribute to the construction of new air bases in Finland for F-35 fighters.

Yle writes about this.

The exact amount of the share that NATO allies will contribute to the construction of air bases is currently unknown. The relevant decision will be made by the NATO Investment Committee.

CEO of Finnish state-owned Defence Properties Matias Warst expressed hope that it would be more than €100 million. However, the Finnish Ministry of Defence declined to give any predictions on the amount that other NATO countries might provide.

According to media reports, the possible €100 million will make up a fifth of a construction program worth around half a billion euros.

It is planned to build shelters, maintenance and storage facilities for the new F-35 fighters in the cities of Rovaniemi, Siilinjärvi and Tikkakoski.

NATO has previously approved almost all of Finlandʼs F-35 infrastructure program as eligible for funding. The first F-35s are expected to arrive at the Rovaniemi air base in late 2026. Construction work has already begun there.

