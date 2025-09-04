Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

World-famous Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.

This was reported by the fashion house Giorgio Armani on Instagram.

"Signor Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by his employees, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loved ones. Unwavering to the end, he worked until his last days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and many current and future projects," the post says.

You can say goodbye to the fashion designer on September 6 and 7 at the Armani Theater in Milan. The funeral will be private — this is what Armani himself wanted.

According to Italian media outlet La Republica, the fashion designer was recovering at home after being hospitalized. This was kept a secret until the end.

"He went the way he always wanted to, if you knew him: by working," the obituary says.

What is known about Giorgio Armani?

Italian fashion designer, entrepreneur and founder of the Armani fashion house was born on July 11, 1934 in the Italian city of Piacenza. He initially studied medicine, but left university and began working at the famous Milanese department store Rinascente, and later became a designer for the Nino Cerruti brand.

In 1975, together with Sergio Galeotti, Armani created his own brand, Giorgio Armani SpA. His style is characterized by elegance, minimalism and clear lines. In the 1980s, Armani gained international recognition, in particular for his costumes for Hollywood films.

In 2008, Armani received the French state award, the Legion of Honor. It was presented to the fashion designer by then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Today, the Armani brand can be found in major department stores around the world, along with 500 exclusive retail stores. Itʼs not just clothing, but also perfumes, accessories, furniture, hotels and restaurants.

