The Verkhovna Rada did not adopt the European integration bill necessary for financing under the Ukraine Facility

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada did not support bill No. 13150, which was supposed to create a system for supervising the legality of decisions of local government bodies and introduce a Unified Register of their acts.

This was reported in a telegram by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The adoption of the project was supported by only 206 MPs out of the required 226.

This bill was identified as European integration and is part of Ukraineʼs obligations under the European Unionʼs financial support program, the Ukraine Facility.

According to Zheleznyak, the deadline for approving the project to receive funding passed at the end of March.

Human rights activists Transparency International Ukraine previously noted that Ukraine is the only European country where there is no system of oversight of the legality of decisions of local self-government bodies at the legislative level. This problem could be solved by draft law No. 13150.

However, human rights activistsʼ analysis of the draft document before the second reading showed that it did not meet the requirements of the Ukraine Facility Plan, as it did not address virtually any of the key issues assigned to it. The deputies were recommended to significantly revise the draft law.

The Ukraine Facility is a financial programme of the European Union aimed at supporting Ukraine in the period from 2024 to 2027. Its aim is to contribute to the recovery, reconstruction, modernization and integration of Ukraine into the EU. The total amount of financing is up to €50 billion, of which €33 billion is provided in the form of concessional loans and €17 billion in the form of grants.

