Death of a border guard in Volyn — the case will be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched a pre-trial investigation into the death of a border guard in the Volyn region.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the body of a serviceman was found without signs of life on September 2 at around 11:00 AM in the village of Rivne. The deceased had a service weapon in his hand.

Police officers and SBI officers inspected the scene, interviewed witnesses, and seized items that could serve as evidence in the case. A forensic medical examination and weapons examination have also been ordered.

The incident was previously classified as premeditated murder under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigators are checking all versions, including the possibility of suicide. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

According to the Volyn regional media outlet "Avers", which first reported the incident, the deceased is a 36-year-old sergeant major, assistant chief of the logistics department of the Lutsk border detachment.

