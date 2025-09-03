Two terminals in the port of Chornomorsk put up for competition

Ukraine has launched a competition for the concession of two terminals of the Chornomorsk commercial sea port. This is the first public-private partnership project in the port industry in the context of a full-scale war.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The order to create a competition commission was signed on September 2 in Odesa by the Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to Svyrydenko, more than 40 international port operators and investors have already expressed their willingness to join the project.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this could be the largest investment in the history of Ukrainian ports — hundreds of millions of dollars in modernization and over $1.1 billion in revenues to local and state budgets over 40 years.

The Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba added that the next stages will be the preparation of documentation with the participation of IFC, EBRD and leading consultants, the announcement of a competition and the determination of an investor.

"For the Chornomorsk community, this project means stability and new opportunities. For the entire country, it means the restoration of container transportation," Kuleba emphasized.

He added that in just three years, the volume could reach 250 000 TEUs per year, and in the future return to pre-war figures of over half a million.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Development announced that Ukraine was preparing to restart concession projects in ports that had been halted due to Russiaʼs invasion in 2022.

In April this year, Ukraine presented the concession project for the port of Chornomorsk at an international investment conference in Warsaw. The Ministry of Development believes that the implementation of the concession project at the port will strengthen Ukraineʼs position in global logistics and promote economic integration with Europe.

