The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with 40 million euros annually until 2030. The funds will be used for the restoration

The Czech government has decided to allocate one billion crowns (over €40 million) annually as part of the Ukraine recovery program for the period from 2026 to 2030.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky writes the Novinky media outlet.

According to Lipavsky, since the program began in 2023, the Czech Republic has allocated about 500 million crowns to Ukraine annually. Now this amount will be doubled.

The money will be directed towards humanitarian and reconstruction projects. According to the minister, this is “a flagship of the good name of the Czech Republic in the world”.

He noted that the Czech Republic will also receive support from the European Union through the program. In March, the EU approved two projects for the country totaling four billion crowns.

