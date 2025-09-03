A bulletproof vest belonging to a captured Russian soldier was put up for sale in Finland — police have launched an investigation

Someone has put up for sale a body armor from a captured Russian soldier on a website in Finland. Helsinki police are calling it a “minor war crime”.

Yle writes about this.

The ad was allegedly placed earlier this summer. Police have yet to find the person who put the bulletproof vest up for sale.

The police have launched a preliminary investigation into this fact. The seller of the goods may face a fine or imprisonment for up to two years.

Law enforcement officials say that the illegal sale of military goods falls under the category of a “minor war crime”. According to media reports, the last time a case under this category was investigated in Finland was in 2006.

In early July, it became known that a Finnish company was suspected of fraud in the supply of bulletproof vests to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the quality of 5 000 bulletproof vests did not meet the declared quality.

