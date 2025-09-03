A man died in a morning attack by the Russian Federation in the Khmelnytskyi region

A man died in the Khmelnytskyi region due to massive combined shelling by the Russian army on the night of September 3.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tyurin and the State Emergency Service.

The deceased is a local resident born in 1980.

He was at the scene of an enemy strike during the morning attack. Rescuers and all services made maximum efforts to quickly search for him, including using a service search dog.

On the night of September 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 missiles and 502 drones. Explosions also occurred in Lutsk, Lviv, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and other regions.

There are casualties in the Kirovohrad region due to shelling. In particular, the railway infrastructure was hit by enemy strikes — four railway workers were injured. Their condition is satisfactory, they are currently in the hospital. 22 trains will be delayed due to Russian shelling. “Ukrzaliznytsia” says that railway workers will try to restore the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible.

In addition, the settlement of Znamyanka in the Kirovohrad region was hit. The head of the Regional Military Administration says that five people were injured — their lives are not in danger. The shelling damaged 28 houses and destroyed another one.

