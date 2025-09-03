Australia imposes sanctions against 14 Russians — what punishments will they receive

The Australian government is imposing sanctions on 14 Russians who may be involved in the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The penalties include some financial restrictions and a ban on entry into the country.

This was written on the official portal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Leader of the Government in the Australian Senate Penny Wong.

As stated in the message, Australia is imposing sanctions against individuals responsible for the suppression of political expression in Russia, as well as for facilitating the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine.

Russian media claim that the sanctions list includes:

the billionaire and close friend of Putin Ilham Rahimov;

the oligarch, co-founder of the “Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company” Andrey Kozitsyn;

the son of the ex-president of Tatarstan Radik Shaimiev;

the deputy mayor of Moscow Maxim Liksutov;

the former First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia Ksenia Yudaeva;

the deputy head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, former Moscow prosecutor Denis Popov;

former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Borisov;

Kremlin media manager Kristina Potupchyk.

In addition, Penny Wong said that she plans to meet with the wife of the murdered Russian politician Yulia Navalnaya.

"Russia has failed to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the death of Mr Navalny, and Australia holds President Putin and the Russian government responsible," the Prime Minister stressed.

The meeting is related to the fact that human rights continue to be disregarded in Russia, as Putin introduces harsh repression in response to anti-war agitation.

Australia has already imposed three sanctions packages since the start of the full-scale invasion, targeting people involved in the poisoning, ill-treatment, and death of Alexei Navalny.

