Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 missiles and over 500 drones. How many targets did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of September 3, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 526 air targets, including 24 missiles and 502 drones. Most of them were neutralized by Ukrainian air defenses, but there were hits, including missiles.

This is reported by the Air Defense Forces.

This time, the Russians used the following weapons for the attack:

502 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. They were launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

16 “Kalibr” cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea;

8 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region and Krasnodar Territory, which are in the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Air Force reports that the air defense neutralized 451 air targets, namely:

430 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

14 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

7 X-101 cruise missiles.

And 3 missiles and 69 strike UAVs hit 14 places, and debris fell in another 14 places.

The air attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace.

There are casualties in the Kirovohrad region due to shelling. In particular, the railway infrastructure was hit by enemy strikes — four railway workers were injured. Their condition is satisfactory, they are currently in the hospital. 22 trains will be delayed due to Russian shelling. “Ukrzaliznytsia” says that railway workers will try to restore the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible.

In addition, the settlement of Znamyanka in the Kirovohrad region was also hit. The head of the Regional Military Administration says that five people were injured — their lives are not in danger. The shelling damaged 28 houses and destroyed another one.

Explosions also occurred in Lutsk, Lviv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and other regions.

