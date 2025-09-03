NABU insists on the creation of an independent expert institution. The head of the Bureau explained why it is important

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) insists on the need to create an independent expert institution to conduct expert research on the cases of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO). This will help avoid influence on the expert reviews by political officials, minimize the risks of information leaks and corruption in this area.

The NABU head Semen Kryvonos told Babel about this.

He emphasized that this institution should be completely independent from NABU and the Ministry of Justice. According to Kryvonos, the head of this institution should be elected through a transparent open competition and provided with all guarantees of independence.

Regarding autonomous wiretapping, which NABU also insists on, Kryvonos said that the Bureau has concluded a secret memorandum with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), so he cannot say much about it. But NABU head says that the process of gaining access to autonomous wiretapping has begun to move.

"We, as NABU, are doing our part of the work at this stage. Then we will see. We will inform. Currently, the serviceʼs leadership is facilitating," said Kryvonos.

