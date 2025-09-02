China has introduced a trial visa-free regime for Russians

China will introduce a trial 30-day visa-free regime for Russians from September 15, 2025. The trial visa-free regime will last for 1 year — until September 14, 2026.

This statement was made by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Guo Jiakun, according to the Chinese publication Global Times.

Russians will be able to take advantage of the trial visa-free regime for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, or exchange visits.

What is known about the meeting between the leaders of China and Russia?

On the eve of a large-scale military parade in Beijing, President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Xi and Putin discussed China-Russia relations, which have “withstood the test of international changes”. The Chinese leader said Beijing is ready to work with Moscow to “contribute to building a fairer and smarter system of global governance”.

In addition, China and Russia signed a memorandum on the construction of a gas pipeline to China via Mongolia, the Power of Siberia 2.

Before Kremlin leader Vladimir Putinʼs visit to Beijing, China received liquefied gas for the first time from the sanctioned Russian enterprise Arctic LNG 2. This step is not due to necessity, but to check the extent to which Washington has softened its position on sanctions on Russian energy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.