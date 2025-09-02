The head of BES Tsyvinsky: Recertification and staffing in the department will last a year and a half

The head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) Oleksandr Tsyvinsky says that within a year and a half, the department will re-certify its employees and select the main personnel potential — technically, a body with 4 000 trained specialists capable of investigating economic crimes should be formed.

Then, according to him, the department will begin to ensure that all cases under its jurisdiction are investigated by specialized employees of the Bureau.

Oleksandr Tsyvinsky told about this in an interview with the publication Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to Tsyvinsky, “this is truly a challenge and an extremely interesting management challenge”. He said that they have already prepared and begun work on informing international partners who fall under the criteria of the law and must provide their representatives.

Tsyvinsky explains that in order to conduct recertification within the time limit established by law, it is necessary to create commissions and complete the process in a maximum of 18 months.

In his opinion, at least four commissions are needed. Currently, the BES employs 1 281 people, and each one must undergo recertification, and this requires sufficient time for each employee.

"Accordingly, we expect help, assistance, and understanding from international partners in promptly providing us with six representatives per commission. If there are four commissions, thatʼs 24 representatives from the international bloc. I really hope that everything will be built as quickly as possible so that we can launch the process without delay," says the head of BES.

He also said that he would appoint six members of each commission [a total of 12 people in the commission] himself, but they would not be employees of BES.

According to him, these should be "authoritative citizens of Ukraine": representatives of the legal community, public organizations, and the media. Tsyvinsky says that he is currently conducting consultations.

How will the commission make a decision?

The BES chairman explains that there must be seven in favor or seven against, and among them three votes must be cast by internationalists. If there are six in favour and six against, then this will mean that the decision has not been made.

According to Tsyvinsky, the commission members must seek consensus among themselves and find an algorithm when there are seven votes in one direction or another.

"It is also important to understand that when making any decision, the commission must follow the legal procedure. Otherwise, this may lead to lawsuits and payments for illegal dismissals. The Ukrainian side bears great legal responsibility for the proper organization of the process," he says.

Tsyvinsky adds that he is counting on an "ecological" recertification — that is, with respect for employees. In matters of ensuring the process — from the secretariat to technical aspects — the head of the Bureau hopes for the support of donors.

He emphasizes that if the BES employees were to collect materials to assist commission members, it would be "incorrect and unethical".

Competition Commission at BES

Tsyvinsky says that in parallel with the re-certification, the Bureau will launch a competition commission that will operate according to the same mechanism, but will have its own characteristics. In particular, in addition to internationals, representatives of BES will participate in it.

"Because we will select people for units based on their competence, involving those who can professionally conduct the process. This will also include those who have undergone recertification or have been appointed by me," the head of the department said.

Regarding funding, BES works with both donors and the government.

"BES has proven such financial indicators of the budget today that do not provide for either the recruitment of additional people or financial equality with other law enforcement agencies, which is established by law so that we compete with creativity, intelligence, and team spirit, so that we can attract high-quality specialists. The BES budget does not provide for any sufficient capital expenditures either for building a separate unified information system or for building an institution in general," says Tsyvinsky.

According to him, in order for BES to fully cover its jurisdiction and demonstrate a completely different format of work, the government must implement the law and provide the funding that is necessary for BES by law.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.