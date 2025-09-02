Ukrainian footballer Zinchenko has joined the English club “Nottingham Forest” on loan

Ukrainian football player, defender of Londonʼs Arsenal and the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Zinchenko has moved on loan to the English “Nottingham Forest”.

This is stated on the clubʼs website.

Zinchenkoʼs move to “Nottingham Forest”, an English Premier League club, was announced on the last day of the summer transfer window, September 1. The Ukrainian footballer will play for the new club during the 2025/2026 season.

The “Nottingham Forest” website states that Zinchenko most often plays as a left-back, but thanks to his "technical skills, he also plays confidently in midfield, where he is regularly used in the national team."

In total, the Ukrainian has played almost 150 matches in the Premier League and over 40 games in the Champions League. He has won the English championship four times and was part of Manchester City, which has won the FA Cup four times in a row since 2018.

Zinchenko first moved to England in 2016, after a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, he spent five years at Manchester City. In 2022, he swapped the northwest for north London, where he made 91 appearances for Arsenal.

Zinchenko has played 74 matches for the Ukrainian national team, scoring 12 goals. In 2021, he became the youngest captain in the teamʼs history, at the age of 24, when the team played against France.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.