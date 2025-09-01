The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified granting status to children affected by war. What has changed?

On September 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine changed the procedure for granting status to children who suffered as a result of the war.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Now, status can be obtained not only at the place of internal displacement, but also at the place of application or where the child was discovered by local authorities.

The government has also expanded the list of grounds for obtaining it, adding deportation of the child, forced displacement, death or disappearance of parents due to war.

Svyrydenko added that currently more than 412 thousand young Ukrainians have this status. However, the number of children affected by the war is actually much higher — more than a million of them were forced to leave their homes, thousands experienced losses, evacuations, and shelling.

Previously, Ukraine spoke of at least 19 546 Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

