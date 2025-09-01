Ukraine presented a new installation at the “Burning Man” festival. The previous one was destroyed by bad weather

A team from Ukraine has presented a new installation for the independent art festival “Burning Man” in the US. It was created from the remains of a previous work "Black Cloud" destroyed by a storm.

This was stated by one of the organizers of the project Vitaliy Deyneha.

The new work from Ukraine presented at the festival was the inscription “NO FATE”. This is a shortened version of the phrase “NO FATE” but what we make, which means "There is no fate but what we make".

Vitaliy Deynega / Facebook

According to Deyneha, when creating the installation, the organizers were inspired by the image of Sarah Connor, a character from the Terminator series of films, who shouts this phrase to the world to warn of the danger and the need to stop it.

“And also this phrase about a person’s authorship over their own destiny. We can always influence this. Like, for example, restoring an art object from ruins and playing one of the best sets next to it, putting crutches next to it. The question is not how many times you fell, but how many times you got up and what conclusions you drew,” wrote the co-author of the project.

“Burning Man” is an annual eight-day independent arts festival held in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada since 1986. During the festival, various art objects are installed in the desert, and at the end, the organizers of the event traditionally burn a giant wooden human figure.

On the first day of the “Burning Man” festival in the desert of the American state of Nevada, a storm destroyed the Ukrainian installation "Black Cloud", which symbolized the global threat of a new world war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.