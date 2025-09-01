The worldʼs first state AI assistant appeared on the “Diia” portal — what can it do?

Ukraine has become the first country in the world where an AI assistant provides public services. It has appeared on the “Diia” portal.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in his Telegram channel.

The AI assistant will help users:

to receive services;

to select the service for the described situation;

to find out the insurance experience;

to obtain copies of documents;

to open/close a sole proprietorship;

to receive a "Baby Package".

The AI assistant is currently in open beta testing, with plans to launch it in a mobile app later.

How to use the AI agent service

In order to seek help from an AI assistant, you must:

go to the "Diia" website;

log in to "Diia";

go from the main page to the search window;

Ask the AI assistant a question that interests you.

Fedorov also talked about the second unique function — receiving documents, including income certificates, just by writing a message to the AI assistant.

In the future, it will be possible to communicate with the innovation by voice, as with other AI models.

