Threatened with a gun and demanded information about neighbours — the occupant who mocked a resident of Bucha was declared suspicious

Investigators in Ukraine have identified a Russian serviceman who, during the occupation of Bucha in the Kyiv region, mocked a civilian resident and informed him of the suspicion.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in 2022 during the Russian occupation of the Kyiv region. One day, a 64-year-old local resident heard the sound of breaking glass and went out of his house into the yard.

The man saw two armed Russian soldiers. One of them shot into the ground at the feet of an unarmed civilian and ordered him to crawl. Threatening him with a machine gun, the occupier demanded information about his neighbours.

The man did not respond, to which the Russian shot near his ear. As a result, the civilian temporarily lost his hearing. After that, the occupiers left the yard, ordering the man to "stay at home".

Ukrainian investigators have identified the war criminal. He turned out to be a 35-year-old native of the village of Maza (Vologda region, Russian Federation), the deputy platoon commander, the commander of a combat vehicle of the 4th airborne assault company of the 234th airborne assault regiment of the 76th airborne division of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Pskov. He directly participated in the armed aggression against Ukraine.

Currently, the occupier has been reported on suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians.