Murders and ill-treatment of civilians in Bucha — 2 more Russian soldiers reported under suspicion

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine has reported suspicions to 2 more Russian soldiers involved in the murder and ill-treatment of civilians during the occupation of Bucha (Kyiv region) in 2022.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

This is about a sniper scout from the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment who broke into a local residentʼs apartment and shot him in the head with a “Vintorez” rifle.

The suspicion was also reported to the senior sniper-sapper of the same unit. When he saw a woman on the street, he began shooting at her feet. According to Kravchenko, he did this “laughing and mockingly”.