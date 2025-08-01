Murders and ill-treatment of civilians in Bucha — 2 more Russian soldiers reported under suspicion

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine has reported suspicions to 2 more Russian soldiers involved in the murder and ill-treatment of civilians during the occupation of Bucha (Kyiv region) in 2022.
This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.
This is about a sniper scout from the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment who broke into a local residentʼs apartment and shot him in the head with a “Vintorez” rifle.
The suspicion was also reported to the senior sniper-sapper of the same unit. When he saw a woman on the street, he began shooting at her feet. According to Kravchenko, he did this “laughing and mockingly”.
- Advancing on Kyiv at the start of a full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian forces attempted to control Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in order to encircle and besiege Kyiv from the west. The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of Bucha on March 31, 2022.
- In total, during the occupation, Russian invaders committed over 9 000 war crimes and killed more than 1 700 civilians in the Bucha area of the Kyiv region.
