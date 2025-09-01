Animator Radna Sakhaltuyev has died. He drew “Treasure Island” and “The Adventures of Captain Vrungel”

Ukrainian animator Radna Sakhaltuyev died on August 31. He was 90 years old.

Film critic Serhiy Trymbach reported this on Facebook.

The artist was born in 1935 in Buryatia. At the age of 20, he entered the All-Union Institute of Cinematography to study animation. After graduating in 1961, he was assigned to Kyiv, where he joined the “Kyivnaukfilm” film studio. He created most of his animation works with director Davyd Cherkasky.

From under his brush came such cartoons as "The Adventures of Captain Vrungel", "Doctor Aibolit", "Treasure Island", "How the Cossacks Played Hockey" and many others.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Radna Sakhaltuyev was one of the leading artists of the satirical magazine "Perets" and participated in the design of many other magazines.

