“Milka” manufacturer to be sued in Germany for reducing chocolate bar weight by 10 grams

The Consumer Protection Center in Hamburg has filed a lawsuit against “Mondelez” — the manufacturer of “Milka” chocolate — over the chocolateʼs reduced weight.

Spiegel writes about this.

The weight of the chocolate bar decreased from 100 grams to 90. At the same time, the packaging did not change. Therefore, the Consumer Protection Center accuses “Mondelez” of using misleading packaging.

“Many consumers have been buying ʼMilkaʼ chocolate in the usual packaging for years and assume that the amount of product has not changed. But they are being misled, because many varieties now contain only 90 grams at the same or even higher price,” says a food expert at the Consumer Protection Center Armin Valet.

According to consumer advocates, the difference between the tiles can only be seen in direct comparison. While the packaging and design remain identical, the tiles themselves are about a millimeter thinner.

The packaging lacks a clear indication of the reduced content, reports the Consumer Rights Protection Center. Although the weight is indicated in small print on the front of the package, it is easily lost and is often covered with cardboard inserts on supermarket shelves. Human rights activists want to achieve a mandatory clear warning on the packaging.

"A small inscription, which is also hidden behind cardboard flaps, is not enough. If less product is offered in the same package, this must be clearly and unambiguously indicated," Valet emphasized.

He called on the federal government to introduce mandatory regulations to reduce the content of packaging. In his opinion, manufacturers should be obliged to display a warning label for at least six months. In addition, the size of the package should be appropriate for the content.

“Mondelez Deutschland” sees the situation differently. They stressed that they clearly indicate the new weight of each bar on the product packaging. In addition, the company informed customers on social media about the changes, and also posted an overview of all bars, varieties and weights on the “Milka” website.

