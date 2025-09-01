Polish President counts on reparations from Germany for the World War II

On September 1, during the commemoration of the beginning of the World War II, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he "unequivocally demands" reparations from Germany.

His words are reported by Polish media outlets such as RMF 24, Wprost, and Polskie Radio 24.

According to him, resolving the issue of reparations from the German state is necessary in order to "build a partnership based on the principles of truth and good relations".

"Reparations will not be an alternative to historical amnesia, but Poland, as a frontline state, as the most important country on NATOʼs eastern flank, needs justice, truth, and clear relations with Germany," said Nawrocki.

He added that Poland is waiting for reparations from the German state, and he believes that the Prime Minister and the Polish government will strengthen its voice on the international stage.

He concluded that "our duty and common cause is also to strive for truth and honesty towards our Western neighbours".

Nawrocki made this statement after laying flowers with other Polish officials at the Polish Army Cemetery in Westerplatte (Gdańsk) — this is where Germany attacked Poland in 1939.

According to tradition, the morning ceremonies began with the sound of air raid sirens shortly before 04:45 in the morning — at which time German troops shelled the border post in Westerplatte in 1939.

